Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro folks will s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro…