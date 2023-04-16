It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.