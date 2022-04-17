 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

