The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro folks will s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should …