Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.