Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.