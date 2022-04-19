Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The…
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should rea…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …