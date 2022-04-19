Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.