Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
