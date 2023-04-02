Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
