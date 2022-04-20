Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.