Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.