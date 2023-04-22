Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 de…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. W…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…