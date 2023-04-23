Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 de…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…