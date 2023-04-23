Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.