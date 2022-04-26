The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
