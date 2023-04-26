Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
