Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degree…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see …