Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Local Weather

