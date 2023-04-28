Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
