Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.