Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
