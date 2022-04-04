Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 3:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
