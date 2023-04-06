Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
