Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.