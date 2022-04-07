Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
