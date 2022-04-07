 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert