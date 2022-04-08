Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
