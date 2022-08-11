Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.