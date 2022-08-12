Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.