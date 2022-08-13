Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
