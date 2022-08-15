Temperatures will be warm Monday in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
