Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.