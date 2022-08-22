Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degree…
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …