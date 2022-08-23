Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…