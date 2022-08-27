The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. …
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degree…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today.…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…