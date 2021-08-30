The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensbo…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot da…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…