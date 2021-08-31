The Greensboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensbo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…