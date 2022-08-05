Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.