Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
