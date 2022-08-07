The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.