Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

