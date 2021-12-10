 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert