The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
