Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!