Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

