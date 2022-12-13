Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Win…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's t…
The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperat…