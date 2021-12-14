 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

