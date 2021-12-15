 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert