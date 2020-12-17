 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 4:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

