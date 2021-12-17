Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.