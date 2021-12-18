Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.