Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
