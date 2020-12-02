 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

