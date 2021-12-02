 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

