 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News