Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is cal…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 deg…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see s…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a co…