Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

